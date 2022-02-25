Roccat Kone XP gaming mouse with translucent case RGB Owl-Eye 19K DPI

Roccat has launched a new gaming mouse this week in the form of the Kone XP a wired mouse with a translucent casing offering 15 programmable buttons and a maximum of 29 different possible functions. As you would expect the mouse is equipped with RGB lighting featuring 22 LEDs and features a Roccat Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor.

Now available to preorder the Roccat Kone XP gaming mouse is priced at $90 and will officially launch next month on March 29, 2022. Available in both black-and-white the gaming mouse is compatible with NVIDIA Reflex and features a lightweight flexible PhantomFlex cable.

“The Kone XP is the latest mouse in ROCCAT’s best-selling Kone Range. The refined ergonomic shape and 15 programmable buttons provide unprecedented customization and comfort, while the 22 LED’s and 8 light guides deliver a revolutionary 3D lighting experience. The superb ergonomics of the refined, iconic Kone shape ensure comfort. The Kone XP features 15 buttons, and thanks to Easy-Shift[+]™ duplicator technology there are 29 possible button functions. The translucent shell sets the stage for the Kone XP’s 22 LEDs and 8 light guides, creating an unprecedented deep and immersive lighting experience.”

Roccat Kone XP gaming mouse specifications:

Refined Kone shape with multi-button design

15 programmable buttons with 29 possible functions

3D RGB lighting with 22 LEDs

Krystal 4D wheel provides deeper customization

ROCCAT® Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor

Tactile & fast Titan Switch Optical

Lightweight & Flexible PhantomFlex cable

Heat-treated pure PTFE glides for a smoother motion

2-year limited manufacturer warranty

NVIDIA Reflex compatible

“Left and right lateral inputs add to the standard vertical click and scroll functionality, all delivered with our signature tactile feel. Made from translucent materials, the Krystal 4D Wheel beautifully diffuses the RGB lighting. Providing a tactile and responsive click, with speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision. It’s faster than any mechanical switch, has a 100 million click life cycle and has twice the durability, giving you the competitive edge game after game. “

Source : Roccat

