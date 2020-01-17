LEGO Education SPIKE Prime robotics programming kit $330

This week LEGO has made available its new LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Set priced at $330 allowing students to learn more about robotics and build their skills for STEAM (S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.) check out the introductory video below to learn more about the latest kit to be added to the LEGO SPIKE Prime programmable which was first launched back in April 2019.

SPIKE Prime has been created to engages students through playful learning to think critically and solve complex problems, regardless of their learning level – while having fun. “From easy-entry lessons to limitless creative designs, LEGO Education SPIKE Prime engages students in thinking critically, analysing data and solving complex problems with real-world relevance.”

“The LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime Set is the go-to STEAM learning tool for grade 6-8 students. Combining colorful LEGO building elements, easy-to-use hardware, and an intuitive drag-and-drop coding language based on Scratch, SPIKE Prime continuously engages students through playful learning activities to think critically and solve complex problems, regardless of their learning level. From easy-entry projects to limitless creative design possibilities, SPIKE Prime helps students learn the essential STEAM and 21st century skills needed to become the innovative minds of tomorrow… while having fun!”

More information on the SPIKE Prime programming kits jump over to the LEGO Education website via the link below.

Source: LEGO

