Make your own Arduino robotic chessboard

Chessboard that can automatically play allowing you to enjoy chess remotely with other players around the world are becoming more and more popular on crowdfunding website such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Although if you would like to build your very own, you may be interested in new project by maker Carlos Pendas, providing details on how you can create your very own automatic chessboard using a little Arduino hardware and coding.

“I ordered a Squareoff board hoping it would provide a great physical experience, but it doesn’t feel great at all. That’s why I called a friend, and we are developing our own automatic chessboard. Our main goal is to recover the experience and unmatched feeling of playing OTB, and the same time embracing the technology and connectivity we now have.”

“During the last months, I have been sharing the development process and improvements made to the board week by week and got to the conclusion to close the first version to decide the following steps to improve it. The next step is to be sure all systems are working perfectly fine together before starting important changes. The hardware of the first prototype is conformed by the Scara mechanism, hall effect sensors array, mecha-magnet and 3 microcontrollers running all the features.”

“I’ll share with you all the files up to this version so you can build your own Phantom Chess, in the files section you will find everything you need: the assembly and 3D model files for each system. The case is constructed by an aluminium composite sheet with wood veneer for the board surface, and aluminium exterior frame to add support, MDF interior to hold the electronics and an aluminium composite sheet as the bottom plate.”

If you are interested in just purchasing an already built robotic chess set will be pleased to know that the, Phantom is now available via Kickstarter from $399.

Source : Hackaday : Arduino Blog

