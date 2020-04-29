iRobot Terra robot mower launch delayed

If you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the previously unveiled iRobot Terra robot mower back in 2019, you will be disappointed to learn that iRobot has this week announced the launch of the robot lawn mower will be delayed. The news was made in iRobot’s First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $192.5 million, a decrease of 19% from $237.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

“In conjunction with the workforce reduction, the company has suspended the go-to-market plans for its Terra robot lawnmower. This decision primarily reflects the likelihood of significant delays to the company’s 2020 commercial plans for Terra caused by COVID-19 combined with the overall intensity of planned technology investment over the coming quarters.”

Features of the Terra robot lawn mower include :

– Guided by Imprint Smart Mapping, Terra mower learns and maps your yard—intelligently avoiding obstacles and cutting in back-and-forth, efficient, straight lines.

– Terra robot mower’s wire-free boundary system means installation with no digging or wires necessary—letting you determine where Terra is and isn’t allowed.

– Customize your mowing from your smartphone—with the iRobot HOME App that lets you choose the schedule and grass height.

– Terra is engineered with plenty of power and clearance to handle bumps, rocks, and roots.

Source : iRobot

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals