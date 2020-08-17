Arduino controlled robot arm precise enough to play chess

Makers and electronic enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep then visit this weekend, maybe interested in this excellent Arduino -controlled robotic arm capable of precision moves small enough to pick up and plays chess pieces. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“If you’re tired of playing chess on a screen, then perhaps you could create a robotic opponent like Instructables user Michalsky. The augmented board runs micro-Max source code, enabling chess logic to be executed on an Arduino Mega with room for control functions for a 6DOF robotic arm.

The setup uses magnetic pieces, allowing it to pick up human moves via an array of 64 reed switches underneath, along with a couple shift registers. The Mega powers the robot arm accordingly, lifting the appropriate piece and placing it on the correct square.”

Source : AB

