How RISC-V is Disrupting x86 and ARM in 2025

Have you ever wondered if there’s a way to break free from the dominance of proprietary computing architectures like x86 and ARM? For decades, these platforms have dictated the rules of the game, often at the expense of flexibility, cost, and innovation. Enter RISC-V, a free and open instruction set architecture (ISA) that’s rapidly reshaping the tech landscape. From powering microcontrollers in IoT devices to making inroads into data centers and even consumer laptops, RISC-V is proving to be a fantastic option. But what’s driving this shift, and why are major players like Nvidia, Seagate, and even entire nations taking notice? In this guide, Explaining Computers unpacks the latest developments in RISC-V, offering a clear and compelling update on its growing impact in 2025.

Whether you’re a developer curious about new hardware options, a tech enthusiast tracking the next big thing, or simply someone intrigued by the geopolitical implications of open technology, this tutorial has something for you. You’ll learn how RISC-V is carving out its space in embedded systems, high-performance computing, and beyond, while also exploring its evolving software ecosystem and the hardware that’s making it accessible to innovators. With insights from ExplainingComputers, this guide will help you understand why RISC-V isn’t just another ISA—it’s a movement poised to redefine the future of computing.

Embedded Systems: The Cornerstone of RISC-V’s Growth

RISC-V has established a strong foothold in the embedded systems market, powering a wide array of devices such as microcontrollers, IoT hardware, and specialized components. Major technology companies, including Seagate, Western Digital, and Nvidia, have integrated RISC-V cores into applications like storage controllers, video codecs, and power management systems. This widespread adoption underscores RISC-V’s efficiency and adaptability in resource-constrained environments where performance and cost-effectiveness are paramount.

In the automotive sector, RISC-V is gaining momentum as manufacturers prioritize cybersecurity and functional safety. These features are critical for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, where reliability and compliance with rigorous safety standards are essential. RISC-V processors are increasingly being chosen for these applications, further solidifying their role in the embedded systems market. As the demand for smarter and safer vehicles grows, RISC-V’s presence in this sector is expected to expand significantly.

Data Centers: RISC-V’s Push into High-Performance Computing

RISC-V is making significant progress in high-performance computing, with new server processors designed to handle demanding workloads. Processors such as SciFive’s P870D, Ventana’s Veyron V2, and Alibaba’s C930 are optimized for tasks like artificial intelligence (AI), video streaming, and storage management. These advancements highlight RISC-V’s potential to compete with established architectures in data centers, offering a flexible and cost-effective alternative for enterprises.

Cloud providers are also embracing RISC-V to foster innovation and accessibility. For instance, Scaleway Labs has introduced RISC-V-based servers, allowing developers to experiment with the architecture in cloud environments. This accessibility accelerates adoption and encourages the development of new applications tailored to RISC-V’s strengths. As enterprises seek scalable and efficient solutions, RISC-V’s role in data centers is likely to grow, paving the way for broader adoption in enterprise computing.

RISC-V 2025 Update

Standardization and Software Ecosystem: A Unified Path Forward

The ratification of the RVA23 profile in 2024 marked a pivotal milestone for RISC-V, defining key extensions for 64-bit processors. This standardization ensures binary compatibility across devices, fostering a unified software ecosystem that reduces fragmentation and enhances usability. Developers can now create applications that run seamlessly on RVA23-compliant devices, streamlining the development process and encouraging broader adoption.

Canonical’s release of an Ubuntu version tailored for RVA23 processors further strengthens the RISC-V software ecosystem. Additionally, the RISE project has advanced open source software development, improving support for popular programming languages such as Java, Python, and Rust. These efforts lower barriers for developers, making it easier to build and deploy applications on RISC-V platforms. As the ecosystem matures, RISC-V is becoming an increasingly attractive option for developers and organizations seeking flexibility and innovation.

Development Hardware: Allowing Hands-On Innovation

The availability of development hardware is a critical factor in RISC-V’s growth. Boards like the Milk-V Jupiter and HiFive Premier P550 provide developers and enthusiasts with tools to explore RISC-V’s capabilities. These platforms enable hands-on experimentation, allowing users to build and test RISC-V-based desktop PCs and other applications. By offering accessible and versatile hardware, RISC-V enables developers to innovate and push the boundaries of what the architecture can achieve.

For those seeking portable solutions, the Framework Laptop 13 now includes a RISC-V mainboard option. This modular laptop design bridges the gap between development and consumer-ready devices, providing a familiar form factor for experimenting with RISC-V. Such hardware options are instrumental in driving adoption, as they allow developers to explore the architecture’s potential in real-world scenarios.

Geopolitical Influence: Driving Global Adoption

Geopolitical factors are playing an increasingly significant role in RISC-V’s adoption. In 2025, U.S. tariffs on proprietary ISAs like x86 and ARM prompted many countries to explore alternatives. China, in particular, views RISC-V as a strategic opportunity to reduce reliance on foreign technology and enhance supply chain security. This shift underscores the growing importance of open and flexible architectures in a world shaped by geopolitical tensions.

RISC-V’s open nature makes it an attractive choice for nations seeking to safeguard their technological independence. By adopting RISC-V, countries can develop and control their computing infrastructure without relying on proprietary technologies. As geopolitical dynamics continue to influence technology policies, RISC-V’s adoption is expected to accelerate, particularly in regions prioritizing autonomy and innovation.

Future Outlook: A Growing Ecosystem with Global Impact

By 2030, RISC-V is projected to expand its influence beyond embedded systems into a broader range of devices, including servers, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Its adoption will likely vary by region, shaped by geopolitical factors and market demands. However, RISC-V’s open and collaborative approach positions it as a fantastic force in the global computing industry.

As the technology landscape evolves, RISC-V offers a compelling alternative that balances innovation, flexibility, and independence. Whether you are a developer, manufacturer, or policymaker, understanding RISC-V’s potential is essential for navigating the rapidly changing world of technology. Its growing ecosystem and global impact make it a critical component of the future of computing.

