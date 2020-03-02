Riot Games Valorant tactical shooter arrives summer 2020

If you are interested in learning more about the new tactical shooter from Riot Games codenamed “Project A” and now known as Valorant. The team over at Eurogamer has published more details on the game after a quick hands-on experience. “A 5v5 character-based tactical shooter where creativity is your greatest weapon”.

Valorant Will be launching sometime during the summer months of 2020. “Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. VALORANT is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.”

“This alpha gameplay footage was captured from an internal developer playtest – pardon the video quality, we hope you appreciate the gameplay. If you like what you see (or hear), come play in Summer 2020.”

Riot Games explains a little more about what you can expect from the gameplay performance of the new tactical shooter game currently under development. “Here’s what we think it takes for you to trust a game enough to invest: 128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144 FPS on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one. Shooting in VALORANT is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal – we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone.”

