RimWorld AI sci-fi story adventure simulator launches on consoles

RimWorld the sci-fi colony simulation game driven by an intelligent AI storyteller that previously launched on PC via Steam back in 2018 has this week been launched on consoles and is now available to play on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Created by Ludeon Studios uniquely humorous simulation game generates stories revolving around psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more.

RimWorld launches on consoles

“It’s finally here! You can now play RimWorld Console Edition on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The console edition was designed with intuitive, easy-to-use controls and polished UI that suits television screens. The same emotional stories, tense battles, and complex systems await you on console. We’re so proud of all the work that’s been done to port RimWorld to console. Thank you to our fans who support us and to Double Eleven for their genius. Strategy games are for everyone and every platform. We can’t wait to see what new stories you all have for us!”

“A sci-fi colony sim driven by an intelligent AI storyteller. Generates stories by simulating psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more. Manage colonists’ moods, needs, wounds, illnesses and addictions. Build in the forest, desert, jungle, tundra, and more. Watch colonists develop and break relationships with family members, lovers, and spouses.”

“RimWorld is a story generator.”

“It’s designed to co-author tragic, twisted, and triumphant stories about imprisoned pirates, desperate colonists, starvation and survival. It works by controlling the “random” events that the world throws at you. Every thunderstorm, pirate raid, and traveling salesman is a card dealt into your story by the AI Storyteller. There are several storytellers to choose from. Randy Random does crazy stuff, Cassandra Classic goes for rising tension, and Phoebe Chillax likes to relax.”

Source : Ludeon Studios : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals