Riego automatic house plant watering system

New decorative indoor irrigation system called Riego has been created by a team of developers from the United States, specifically designed to provide an easy way to maintain your houseplants saving you time and energy. Riego has been launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back with early bird pledges available from $120 and worldwide shipping expected that take place in a few months time.

“Forget the chore of watering your houseplants multiple times a week — we’re bringing you an automatic irrigation system that maintains your houseplants and gives feedback through a simple app. Battery-operated Bluetooth connected sensors, discreetly inserted into each plant’s soil, communicate wirelessly to the Riego reservoir. The sensor collects information, such as the plant’s water and lighting conditions, and sends that information back to the Riego system. The sensor also has an LED indicator that displays these statuses at a glance.”

“Whether you have a fern, succulent or palm, houseplants help you feel good and add a calming, natural element to your living space. Unfortunately, remembering to routinely water your houseplants is a chore that’s often forgotten. And what about when you’re not home or away on vacation? Your plants may suffer!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals