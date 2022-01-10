Revolve table lamp combine sustainability and elegant design

Revolve is a new 3D printed reversed lamp combining an elegant design with sustainability offering a unique table lamp which “flips the concept of a lamp upside down” say its creators based in Milano, Italy. “Our team is composed of young creatives, in search of unconventional approaches to different fields, from design to communication we want to challenge established ways of doing.” Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

Revolve table lamp

“How many lamps have you seen in your life? Probably tons. We didn’t want to design a lamp that was merely beautiful and would look good in your home, we want something more. Revolve has a unique objective: to revolutionize the concept of lamp. In its common form, the functional value of a lamp resides in the light bulb. Revolve moves this role to the outer profile, developing a unique design where the clean aesthetic serves the function of a lamp: to light up your favorite ambient.”

If the Revolve crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022.

“We started from a very basic assumption about lamps: if you turn the switch on you’ll light up the bulb. But what about turning the switch on, lighting up the structure but not the bulb? This simple but strong insight was the fuel and only limit of our creative process. 3D printing is the technology that guaranteed us the freedom we needed to fulfill our vision during the actual development of the product. We strongly believe in the value of ideas combined with hard work to turn them into reality. This is our vision and we try to implement it in each of our projects.”

“LEDs: with an expected lifespan of 50 000 hours, they ensure longevity and low power consumption. LEDs are dimmable allowing you to adjust the intensity of the light as you wish. 100 % recycled PLA filament. Re-used light bulbs: we give new life to old and unused light bulbs, reducing waste. Every lamp has its own unique story and is put at the center of new project.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the table lamp, jump over to the official Revolve crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

