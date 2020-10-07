Elegant Studio Digital Life Planner

Anyone looking for a notebook, Filofax style digital life planner, may be interested in a new range of planners from Elegant Studios. Offering “all of the tools you need to plan a successful year”. The planners can be uses with a variety of iPad applications including Goodnotes 5, Notability, Noteshelf and Xodo

“The hyperlinks make navigation a breeze, allowing you to jump from section with just a click or tap. In addition to the planning pages, it includes worksheets that will help you manage every aspect of your life, including your finances, business, work, habits and more!”

“Have a busy schedule? The daily layout allows you to plan your days by the hour. The weekly layout contains an open design that helps you write down your tasks, take notes and customize your planner with colorful stickers provided.”

The digital life planner also includes sections that can be customised for digital notetaking keeping everything you need in one place to easily reference when required. More details on all the digital life planner is available from Elegant Studio jump over to their website by following the link below. The planners in the shop will work on any iPad that runs iOS 13 or later.

Source : Elegant Studio : Notability

