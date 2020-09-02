LastRound environmentally friendly reusable cotton face pads

LastObject as once again taken to Kickstarter to launch its fifth environmentally friendly campaign helping consumers eliminate single use products. LastRound as a reusable cotton round pad, available in a handy pack of seven reusable pads capable of providing up to 1000 uses.

Early bird pledges are available from €24 for a starter kit offering a 41% discount off the recommended retail price. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the LastRound reusable cotton pads which come in their own handy case available in black, blue, green, red, turquoise, and peach.

“This is how a cotton round was meant to be all along: soft on the skin, environmental-friendly, money-saving, long-lasting and it’s easy to bring with you on-the-go.”

1. Take the round out from the top.

2. Apply water or another liquid to get it soft.

3. Use it.

4. Wash it by hand with soap and water.

5. Squeeze out the water.

6. Store it in the bottom, it will dry up before next use.

Once in a while you can machine-wash them in a mesh laundry bag at up to 140°F (60°C), let them dry outside the case before putting them back inside of the case, and do not tumble.

“Regular cotton rounds are made of non-organic cotton that uses vast amounts of chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers. Chemicals are used to bleach them and turn them into smooth compact cotton rounds.

According to WWF (World Wildlife Fund), cotton production is the largest user of water among all agricultural commodities. It takes 2640 gallons (10.000 liters) of clean drinking water to produce 1000 (1.1 lbs or 0,5 kg) regular cotton rounds.”

Source : Kickstarter

