Returnal PlayStation 5 exclusive gameplay trailer

PlayStation 5 owners looking forward to the worldwide launch of the new upcoming Returnal game, expected to launch at the end of next month on April 30th 2021. Assure to enjoy a quick teaser trailer, providing a glimpse at the gameplay you can expect from the game.

“After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated—forced to restart her journey every time she dies.

Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.

Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move.

Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.”

Features of the Returnal PlayStation 5 game include :

– Intense Combat – Fight to survive in this third-person roguelike shooter. Take on ruthless enemies in explosive, bullet hell-fueled combat.

– Thrilling Exploration – Manage equipment and resources carefully – every time you die, you restart from the beginning. Scavenge alien tech for upgrades to enhance your abilities in future cycles.

– Haunting Narrative – Piece together fragments of Selene’s memories as she seeks out answers. Forge a personal connection with the planet as you explore its constantly evolving and decaying terrain.

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals