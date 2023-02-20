Returnal PC tech review and PS5 vs PC comparisons

If you are interested in learning more about how the new Returnal plays on PC as well as a few PS5 vs PC comparisons, you might be interested to know that the team over at Digital Foundry over the weekend published a new 30 minute video providing more insight into what you can expect from the PC version. Returnal is an award-winning third person shooter created by the development team at Housemarque, Climax Studios and published by PlayStation PC.

“Selene’s roguelike odyssey arrives with a suite of arresting graphical and performance-based enhancements to ensure an unforgettable journey. This includes the full Returnal™ experience, complete with Suspend Cycle, Photo and Co-op Modes, as well as the Tower of Sisyphus included from day one.”

Returnal PC tech review

“Join Alex Battaglia for a deep dive into the fascinating PC port of the PlayStation 5 masterpiece, Returnal. This is a PC version with so much to commend it, including enhanced RT features, big boosts to image quality and one of the best settings screens and benchmarks we’ve ever seen. It’s a patch or two from greatness – but unless you have a high-end CPU, we can’t recommend it for everyone in its current state.”

“After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through fast, relentless gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, empowering you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.”

Source : DF : Steam





