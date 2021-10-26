Returnal 2.0 update adds photo mode, suspend cycle and more

Harry Krueger Game Director at Housemarque has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the Returnal 2.0 update which is now live and ready to install. Enabling players to pause their cycle and enjoy the beauty of Atropos in Photo Mode.

“Hello everyone! Over the last few months, we have been having a great time seeing you play Returnal and learning about your experiences, and hearing all the great stories of how players are overcoming the myriad challenges of Atropos. It’s had a fantastic reception, and we are truly pleased and grateful to see people having so much fun with the game. Here at Housemarque we’ve been listening to all your feedback too, and so it is with great satisfaction that I’m here to announce our update 2.0, launching today.”

“One of the main features of this update is the Suspend Cycle functionality, which will allow you to pause your cycle to be continued later, letting you exit the game and turn off your console without losing your progress in that session. The structure of the game remains unchanged, so this functionality is not a traditional mid-game “Save Game” option: by suspending the cycle, Returnal will simply create a single use suspend point, and once you resume playing the suspend point is deleted and cannot be used again. Your game will continue directly from the moment you left it, and if you want to suspend the cycle again, your progress will be captured from that new point onwards. There are some limitations in place – for example, players won’t be able to create a suspend point during Boss battles, cinematics, first-person sequences or during intense combat scenarios – as we felt there are certain moments in Returnal that are best experienced unfragmented to preserve the intended challenge and flow.”

“Along with the Suspend functionality, we have also been working on another feature that’s been highly requested by the community and will also be included in this update: Photo Mode. Selene’s journey through Atropos is filled with many memorable moments that are worth cherishing; whether it’s dancing on the knife’s edge amidst intense bullet hell combat, or taking a fleeting moment of serenity to appreciate the eerie atmosphere and dark beauty of Atropos, our Photo Mode will allow you to immortalize these moments in all their glory.”

For more details on all the new features rolled out in the latest Returnal 2.0 update jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation Blog

