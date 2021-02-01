This Week On Xbox features Resident Evil Village, THQ Nordic and Handy games sales and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series providing you with the latest news, game releases and updates on the Xbox platform. This week’s episode includes more information on the Elder Scrolls Online, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, Resident Evil Village, THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale and more.

“Resident Evil Village is set a few years after Resident Evil 7. Ethan Winters returns as the protagonist. Capcom said of the story, “Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’ shocking actions, and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.””

This week Capcom made available more details on the upcoming and highly anticipated Resident Evil Village game which will be launching on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on May 7th 2021. The survival horror game will provide both single player and multiplayer gaming modes and will be played from a first person respective as with Resident Evil 7 launch back in 2017.

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

