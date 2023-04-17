New iFixit Repair Business Toolkit launches

If you are searching for the ultimate gadget repair kit or thinking of starting a business repairing phones, laptops and other electronic gear. You might be interested in the latest iFixit Repair Business Toolkit which is now available to purchase priced at $300. Offering a complete repair shop in one handy bag.

“We’ve engineered the Pro Tech from the ground up—from the custom opening tools and spudgers to the iFixit-designed aluminum driver and 64 bits” explains iFixit. For a complete list of everything that is included in the toolkit check out the boxing video below jump over to the official iFixit store by following the link at the end of this article.

“Our ultimate professional-level toolkit just got a refresh for 2023, featuring time-tested, high-quality tools specially curated alongside the latest and greatest in repair technology. Stop digging through a toolbox, or fighting a floppy backpack—the Repair Business Toolkit (RBT)’s padded, easy-open, organized messenger bag puts the tool you need right at your fingertips.”

Repair Business Toolkit

“Our ultimate professional-level toolkit just got a refresh for 2023, featuring time-tested, high-quality tools like the Pro Tech Toolkit, alongside the latest and greatest in repair technology. The new RBT is packed with both of our latest releases, the FixMat and the Anti-Clamp, as well as rebranded products like the Caliper and Demagnetizer. “

“Whether you’re a professional or “just” an enthusiast, a repair tech for computers and cell phones, a tinkerer or maker, the Repair Business Toolkit brings you the most complete selection of tools you could ever wish for. Add to that the support of iFixit’s Lifetime Guarantee and the world’s largest online repair community, and there’s no challenge you can’t face.”

Source : iFixit





