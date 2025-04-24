Renault 5 Turbo 3E: Electric Beast Unleashed – Yours from £135,000

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a bold and electrifying reboot of the iconic Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 from the 1980s. This new electric mini-supercar combines innovative technology with a nostalgic nod to its rally-inspired predecessors. With its striking design, 800V architecture, and 540 hp in-wheel motors, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is set to redefine what a compact performance car can achieve.

Renault has taken the concept of a “mini-supercar” to new heights by blending city-friendly dimensions with supercar-level performance. The vehicle’s lightweight carbon superstructure and rear-wheel-drive setup ensure an exhilarating driving experience, while its 70 kWh battery delivers a WLTP range of over 400 km. This innovative approach not only showcases Renault’s engineering prowess but also highlights its commitment to sustainable mobility.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E draws inspiration from its predecessors’ rally heritage, featuring a wide stance, flared wheel arches, and a prominent rear wing reminiscent of the original Renault 5 Turbo. The car’s modern interpretation of these classic design elements is complemented by advanced aerodynamics, including active front and rear spoilers that optimize downforce and stability at high speeds.

Pricing and Availability

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be available for a provisional starting price of £135,000, including VAT, for the first 500 customers who secure a priority reservation. Reservations open on April 22, 2024, and are limited to 1,980 numbered units globally. Customers can reserve their vehicle through a dedicated online system and even choose their car’s number for an additional fee.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027, following a customisation phase in 2026. Buyers will have the opportunity to personalise their vehicles extensively, from exterior paint options inspired by the original Renault 5 Turbo to bespoke interior materials and finishes. This level of customization allows owners to create a truly unique and personalized electric mini-supercar that reflects their individual style and preferences.

The limited production run and exclusive nature of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E make it a highly sought-after collector’s item. The car’s numbered units and extensive customization options further enhance its desirability among enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Performance and Technology

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is built on a custom aluminium platform and features two rear in-wheel motors that produce a combined 540 hp and 4,800 Nm of torque. This setup allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds. The 800V battery architecture supports ultra-fast charging, allowing a 15-80% charge in just 15 minutes with a compatible 350 kW DC charger.

Renault has also integrated advanced EV technologies, including bi-directional charging capabilities (V2L and V2G) and smart charging solutions developed by Mobilize. These features make the Renault 5 Turbo 3E not only a high-performance machine but also a practical and forward-thinking electric vehicle.

The car’s advanced suspension system, featuring adaptive dampers and a multi-link rear setup, ensures optimal handling and stability in various driving conditions. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E also features a state-of-the-art regenerative braking system that maximizes energy recovery during deceleration, further enhancing its electric performance and efficiency.

Specifications

Powertrain: Two rear in-wheel motors producing 540 hp and 4,800 Nm of torque

Two rear in-wheel motors producing 540 hp and 4,800 Nm of torque Battery: 70 kWh capacity with 800V architecture

70 kWh capacity with 800V architecture Charging: 15-80% in 15 minutes with 350 kW DC charger

15-80% in 15 minutes with 350 kW DC charger Performance: 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds

0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds Range: Over 400 km (WLTP)

Over 400 km (WLTP) Dimensions: 4.08m length, 2.03m width, 1.38m height

4.08m length, 2.03m width, 1.38m height Weight: Under 1,450 kg with carbon superstructure

Under 1,450 kg with carbon superstructure Price: Starting at £135,000 (introductory price for first 500 units)

Starting at £135,000 (introductory price for first 500 units) Availability: Reservations open April 22, 2024; deliveries begin in 2027

Explore More from Renault

For those intrigued by the Renault 5 Turbo , the brand offers a range of innovative electric vehicles and mobility solutions. From compact city cars to high-performance EVs, Renault continues to push the boundaries of design and technology. Keep an eye out for upcoming events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Renault 5 Turbo 3E will make a public appearance, and explore how Renault is shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

Renault’s commitment to electrification extends beyond the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, with plans to offer a comprehensive lineup of electric vehicles across various segments. The company’s “Renaulution” strategic plan aims to transform Renault into a leading EV manufacturer, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E represents a bold step forward in the realm of high-performance electric vehicles. This electric mini-supercar not only pays homage to its iconic predecessors but also showcases Renault’s vision for a thrilling and sustainable future of mobility.

Source Renault



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals