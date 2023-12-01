Renault 5 E-Tech teased ahead of 2024 reveal

The Renault 5 is coming back as an EV in 2024, the Renault 5 E-Tech and now Renault has released some teaser photos of the car ahead of its official reveal at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show.

Renault has revealed some teaser photos of the rear lights and also the headlights for their next generation Renault 5, they also revealed that the car will have a 52kWh battery and a 248-mile range.

Just 3.92m long, Renault 5 electric is every inch a city car. Ideal for urban driving, this all-electric icon is also at ease outside the city, with its 52kWh battery giving it a range of up to 248 miles (WLTP). This battery will be the first available when orders open.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric will be the first vehicle built on the new AmpR Small platform (formerly CMF-B EV), designed for true driving pleasure. The multi-link rear suspension, usually found only on vehicles further up the market, contributes to the excellent stability and roadholding.

A range of highly advanced technologies will also be available. Inside the vehicle is Reno, Renault’s official avatar. This next-generation humanised co-driver will deliver a digital experience that fully immerses users in the world of Renault, for new driving and onboard experiences. Equipped with a bidirectional onboard charger, Renault 5 E-Tech electric will be the first production vehicle to feature V2G (vehicle-to-grid) technology. Supported by Mobilize, V2G technology allows Renault 5 E-Tech electric to supply energy to the grid. This technology will allow Renault 5 E-Tech electric drivers to save money on charging and cut their overall electricity bill, by selling electricity back to the grid.

The new Renault 5 electric vehicle will be made official on the 267th of February 20234 at the Geneva International Motor Show, we are looking gforward to seeing the final design of the car.

Source Renault



