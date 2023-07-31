Remnant 2 game reviews should you buy?

Remnant II, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular third-person shooter action role-playing video game, Remnant: From the Ashes, is now available for streaming on GeForce NOW. This new addition to the GeForce NOW library comes alongside eight other fresh titles, expanding the platform’s already impressive roster of games.

Developed by the talented team at Gunfire Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Remnant II was initially released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in July 2023. Since its release, the game has garnered generally positive reviews, with critics and players alike praising its engaging gameplay and immersive storyline.

Drawing inspiration from Soulslike video games, Remnant II allows players to wield up to two guns and a melee weapon, offering a dynamic and challenging combat experience. At the start of the game, players can select their character archetypes, each equipped with unique abilities and perks that add depth to the gameplay.

Remnant 2 reviews

Remnant II is not just about combat, though. The game features a richly detailed universe teeming with new creatures, god-like bosses, and unexplored worlds. Each world has its own unique story, providing endless replayability and a fresh experience with every playthrough. Players can also uncover secrets and unlock different Archetypes, each with their own special set of abilities, further enhancing the game’s replay value.

Whether you prefer to play alone or with a team, Remnant II has you covered. The game supports both solo and team play, with friendly fire enabled for an added layer of challenge.

For those who want to take their gaming experience to the next level, GeForce NOW offers an Ultimate membership upgrade. This upgrade allows players to play Remnant II and over 1,600 other titles at RTX 4080 quality, with support for 4K 120 frames per second gameplay and ultrawide resolutions. Ultimate and Priority members can also experience higher frame rates with DLSS technology for AI-powered graphics on their RTX-powered cloud gaming rigs.

The arrival of Remnant II on GeForce NOW is a significant addition to the platform’s growing library of games. Whether you’re a fan of the original game or a newcomer to the series, Remnant II promises an immersive and thrilling gaming experience. So, gear up, choose your archetype, and dive into the captivating world of Remnant II on GeForce NOW.

Source: Steam



