Remnant 2 release date set for July 25

Gamers patiently waiting for the sequel to the hugely popular Remnant From the Ashes launched back in 2019. Will be pleased to know that Gunfire Games has now set a Remnant 2 release date for July 25th 2023. Remnant II builds upon the foundations of its predecessor, offering an enhanced cooperative experience that will test your mettle like never before say it’s creators.

Check out the cooperative trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the games mechanics, characters and storyline. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself.

“A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards. “

Remnant 2 release date

“Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

“We’re incredibly excited to finally announce that Remnant 2 will be available on July 25th, 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S! Remnant 2 pits players against overwhelming odds alone or cooperatively with two friends as they scour dynamically built worlds with branching quest lines, unique loot, and terrifying enemies.

Fans who digitally purchase the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition will also receive early access to Remnant 2 on July 21st, 2023 three days before its official launch date. In addition, if players pre-order any digital edition, they will also get early access to the Gunslinger Archetype Class.”

Source : Gunfire Games



