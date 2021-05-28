Reminder: Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription, save 94%

We have an awesome deal on the Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $29, that’s a saving of 94% off off the regular price.

Rezi - Developing Smarter Resumes

Applying to jobs can seem like a never-ending road that never leads anywhere. The hours and hours you have spent obsessing over your résumé and sending in applications frequently end in disappointment or no response at all. Did you know that 75% of résumés go unseen by employers and hiring managers? So, all that work you've spent putting your best foot forward in your application is often a waste of time. But you'll never have to worry about your résumé being part of that fraction again, thanks to Rezi! Rezi is an incredibly powerful résumé generator that allows you unlimited flexibility while ensuring you create an ATS (Applicant Tracking System) optimized résumé every time. Rezi's resume builder will walk you through the process and give recommendations to improve your chances of getting an interview request from a potential employer. With Rezi, creating a resume is stress-free, as our AI-powered resume builder will guide you, step by step. Rezi is passionate about helping people get the jobs they want, so we've made it our mission to make getting hired easier, more efficient, and less expensive for everyone involved.

Rezi users have received interviews from Airbnb, Spotify, Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft Build hirable resumes with flexible formats for every experience level

Get instant feedback on your resume with the Rezi Score

Enjoy more interviews & successful job applications

Get quicker job interviews & offers

Use Rezi A.I. to extract keywords from job descriptions and optimize your

resume

resume 26.9% interview success rate based on 2020 Rezi user survey What’s New? Rezi now fully supports GPT-3! It means the software can now write your resume for you thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). With 100,000 FREE AI credits, you can now automatically generate about 9 full resumés.

