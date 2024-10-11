Relieve Travel Sickness and Nausea without Medication with EmeTerm Smart

Imagine a world where you can say goodbye to travel sickness and nausea without the need for medication. With the EmeTerm Smart, that world is now a reality. This innovative smartwatch uses patented hybrid TENS technology to prevent and relieve nausea, making it a catalyst for anyone who suffers from motion sickness, morning sickness, or even postoperative nausea. Picture yourself on a long car ride, a turbulent flight, or even enjoying a VR game without the looming dread of nausea. The EmeTerm Smart offers a seamless, drug-free solution that can transform your daily experiences and adventures.

Key Takeaways Patented hybrid TENS technology for nausea relief

Targets median nerve to inhibit vomiting signals

85% success rate with no side effects

Effective for various types of nausea

Additional smartwatch features and sleek design

FDA and globally certified, medical-grade materials

Developed by WAT Medical, a trusted name in healthcare

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $169 or £127 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the purchase price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The EmeTerm Smart is not just another smartwatch; it’s a medical device designed to improve your quality of life. Utilizing patented hybrid TENS technology, this device targets the median nerve to inhibit vomiting signals, providing effective relief without the need for any medication. The best part? You don’t need any conductive gel to make it work. Simply activate and adjust the settings via its intuitive touchscreen, and you’re good to go. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of continuous use, making it perfect for long trips or extended activities. Imagine the convenience of having a device that not only tells time but also ensures you remain travel sickness and nausea-free throughout your day.

Clinical trials have shown that the EmeTerm Smart features an impressive 85% success rate in relieving nausea. Unlike traditional anti-nausea medications, this smartwatch has no side effects, making it a safer alternative for many. It’s FDA and globally certified, and crafted from medical-grade materials to prevent any allergic reactions. You can trust that this device is both effective and safe for regular use. Think about the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that you’re using a product that has been rigorously tested and meets the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Whether you’re prone to motion sickness during car rides, flights, or even VR games, the EmeTerm Smart has got you covered. It’s also highly effective for morning sickness and postoperative nausea, making it a versatile solution for various types of nausea. Imagine enjoying amusement park rides without the fear of getting sick—this smartwatch makes it possible. The versatility of the EmeTerm Smart means that it can adapt to your lifestyle, providing relief in a multitude of scenarios where nausea might otherwise hold you back.

If the EmeTerm Smart campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the EmeTerm Smart anti-nausea Smartwatch project inspect the promotional video below.

Beyond its primary function of nausea relief, the EmeTerm Smart also integrates essential smartwatch features like timekeeping and step counting. It’s designed to be your all-in-one companion, whether you’re at work, at home, or on the go. With an IP67 waterproof rating, you don’t have to worry about accidental splashes or even a bit of rain. Plus, its sleek design has earned multiple accolades, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and IDA Design Award. This means you’re not only getting a functional device but also one that looks great on your wrist.

Developed by WAT Medical, a Canadian company specializing in TENS technology, the EmeTerm Smart is backed by a team committed to healthcare research and social responsibility. The founder, a licensed clinician with a background from the University of California, Berkeley, ensures that the device meets the highest standards of quality and efficacy. Knowing that the EmeTerm Smart is developed by a reputable company adds an extra layer of trust and reliability to your purchase.

After completing development, testing, and pre-production, the EmeTerm Smart is now ready for full-scale production. This means you can soon get your hands on this innovative device and start living a nausea-free life. Imagine the freedom and comfort of navigating your daily activities without the constant worry of nausea. The EmeTerm Smart is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of many, offering a practical, effective, and stylish solution to a common problem.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the anti-nausea Smartwatch, jump over to the official EmeTerm Smart crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



