Lotos Relax Lamp offers immersive relaxation

Phased Lighting Has created a unique light designed to provide immersive relaxation and aptly named the Lotos Relax Lamp. Launched via Kickstarter this month the unique light has been created to improve your health and well-being by optimising the light your body receives. “We’ve designed and built Lotos to do most of the work for you. Turn off the lights at night and it will automatically dim on to guide your late hours, without blinding you.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $95 or £73. If the Lotos Relax Lamp Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Lotos Relax Lamp project play the promotional video below.

“And both motion and proximity sensors recognize closer night movement as well — brightening things up to light your way. To directly turn on and off the light — simply touch the base. Perfect for your nightstand, the lamp features two USB charging points to clear the clutter.”

“Taking inspiration from his Father’s larger-than-life kinetic light art, Aaron developed Lotos determined to capture the calming power of these immersive animations. His own 20 years of experience with smart home lighting technology combined with the drama of light art sparked his drive to develop a kinetic light machine for the masses.”

Lotos uses multiple light channels encapsulated in an interference shell to bring motion and life to the emitting light. The lamp ships with a curated set of light patterns and systems:

– Kinetic: Entertain and get lost in the fading between of a wider range of colors — ever shifting over time.

– Storm: Blues and purples fade back and forth slowly as lightning strikes in a soft flash across multiple lights.

– Wave: A washing ocean of Blues and greens move slowly in organic waves motions.

– Ember: Like watching a campfire in the middle of deep forest the colors slowly flicker back and forth until over time degrades to nothing but dark embers.

– Lamp: The lamp defaults to white light that follows circadian rhythms, changing from cool light in the morning to warm white in the evening.

– Sunrise / Sunset: Lotos makes it easy to sleep with a warm sunset, and improves the morning with a sunrise that ends in a bright cool white for optimum alertness and mood, incorporating the benefits of tradition light therapy lights.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Lotos Relax Lamp crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals