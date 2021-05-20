Reina & Jericho 2D action-exploration game launching on PlayStation 5



Dave Wightman CEO at Reclamation Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new 2D action-exploration game Reina & Jericho, that will be launching on the PlayStation 5. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and game mechanics which are explained in little more detail below. No launch date has been confirmed as yet but you can expect the game to be launched first on the PlayStation 5.

“A key hallmark of the 2D action-exploration genre is backtracking: the player will see a locked door or other obstacle blocking off exploration to some area, and later they will find the key to surmounting it and come back later to explore. In Reina & Jericho we wanted to push this idea further in two ways: The player can backtrack through time and causality, rather than just geographically. We integrate the story into this exploration and revisitation as much as possible. Reina has a simple core set of moves that offers a solid foundation for newcomers to the genre while still leaving room for expressive and highly skilled play thanks to all the ways Reina’s different actions can be strung together and interconnected. “

“Reina, the main protagonist, is a resourceful and scrappy young woman with a chip on her shoulder earned from a life of hardship. She lacks all but the most basic knowledge of what is happening and what she has gotten herself into, and she is completely unequipped to overcome the obstacles in her path – two problems she will have to solve on the go.

For Reina’s design we had the good fortune of working with Leandro Franci, a fantastic illustrator with a knack for the stylized aesthetic we wanted to achieve, and Dan Eder, a master of stylized 3D modelling who was able to bring Leandro’s sketches to life. Reina’s scars tell of her difficult life and her simple clothes speak to her working-class status.”

Source : PlayStation

