Refurbished Steam Deck console is now available from Valve

This week Valve has officially started selling refurbished Steam Deck handheld games consoles. These units, which have been meticulously tested to the same rigorous standards as new retail units, offer a high-quality gaming experience at a more affordable price point.

Each refurbished Steam Deck undergoes a comprehensive testing process at Valve’s facilities. This includes a factory reset, a software update, and over 100 individual tests. These tests scrutinize every aspect of the console, from controller inputs and audio system to screen, internals, and battery health. The result? Refurbished units that meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units.

While these units may bear minor cosmetic blemishes, they promise an uncompromised gaming experience. Each Certified Refurbished Steam Deck comes with a one-year warranty (or longer depending on the country of residence), a tested refurbished power supply, a carrying case, and a Quick Start guide.

The Steam Deck’s custom APU, created in partnership with AMD, is optimized for handheld gaming. This Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse delivers impressive performance, capable of running the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope.

Once logged into the Steam Deck, users will find their entire Steam Library at their fingertips, just like on any other PC. The compatibility rating of each game is displayed, indicating the kind of experience players can expect. Users can also filter any view in their library by compatibility rating, making it easy to find specific gaming experiences.

Designed with comfort in mind, the Steam Deck is perfect for extended play sessions. Whether using thumbsticks or trackpads, the full-size controls are positioned perfectly within reach. The rear of the device is sculpted to comfortably fit a wide range of hand sizes.

The technical specifications of the Steam Deck are impressive. It boasts an AMD APU, a CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), a GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32), and an APU power: 4-15W. It also features 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels) and a range of storage options, from 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1) to 512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*).

Valve’s refurbished Steam Deck offers gamers a high-quality, affordable option for handheld gaming. With its rigorous testing process and impressive technical specifications, it’s a game-changer in the world of handheld consoles.

