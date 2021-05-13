Redmi Note 10S smartphone launched in India

Redmi has launched a new smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 10S and the handset will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $205 at the current exchange rate.

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage and the handset also features a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Note 10S comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, plus a range of camera that include a 13 megapixel front camera for video calls an Selfies.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup which is made up of a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

