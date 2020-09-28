Redmi 9A smartphone gets 6GB of RAM

Xiaomi has launched an updated version of their Redmi 9A smartphone, this version of the handset comes with 6GB of RAM and also 12GB of storage.

The rest of the specifications on the device are the same and include a 6.53 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor.

The device is equipped with a front facing 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging, it will retail for CNY 999 which is about $146 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

