Redmi 10 smartphone launched in Europe

The Redmi 10 smartphone was made official back in August and now the device is launching in Europe, the handset has been listed on the Mi.com website in Europe.

Pricing for the Redmi 10 starts at €179.90 in Europe and there are a number of different models in the range available.

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor.

The handset comes with two RAM and storage options, you can choose from 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage then the device also comes with a microSD card and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Redmi 10 has a range of cameras which include an 8 megapixel front facing camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup which includes a 50 megapixel wide angle camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new 50 Redmi 10 smartphone is now available un a number of countries in Europe including Spain and Germany

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals