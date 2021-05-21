Red Dead Redemption 2 VR Mod demonstrated

Red Dead Redemption 2 gamers equipped with VR headsets may be interested in a new Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod which has been developed for the game and can be seen in action in the video embedded below. Providing 27 minutes of gameplay thanks to Jamie Feltham over on the Upload VR website. The new Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod has been created by the developer responsible for building the R.E.A.L GTA 5 VR mod, Luke Ross.

“Accessible via modder Luke Ross’s Patreon page, the mod is currently in ‘Early Access’ and will continue to receive more improvements over time. Judging by the footage above (courtesy of UploadVR) it’s looking pretty damn good, and the whole game is playable in either first- or third-person perspective.

The mod is the result of six months full-time work, hence the move to Patreon—you’ll need to become a patron to access the mod at the moment. Ross has ambitions to add VR support to Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well, which patrons will gain access to if and when they’re released.”

Source : Upload VR : PC Gamer

