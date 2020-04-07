XenoFiber recycled 3D printing filament from $9 per KG

Mechanical engineer Anthony Prato has developed a new recycled 3D printing filament which is launched by Kickstarter this week to raise the funds required to take the plastic filament into large-scale production.earlybird pledges are available from just $9 for a 1 kg role 1.75 mm in diameter and suitable for a wide variety of 3D printers currently available on the market.

Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the XenoFiber recycled 3D printing filament, which is trying to raise just under $20,000 over the next two weeks to make the jump into production. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“Now more than ever is the need for a cost-effective, easy to use 3D printing filament. Medical professionals and everyday people are running out of the necessary medical equipment to keep them safe during this difficult time around the globe. As engineers and makers are printing and donating safety equipment every day to hospitals, friends, family, and emergency personnel, 3D printing has become an essential part of the global supply chain. The most important thing to keep these printers running is making sure that people have the filament they need.”

“For the past two years, we have been developing the logistics and mechanization to release our next product, XenoFiber. This 3D printing filament contains 100% recycled material that is both cost-effective and high quality. Since we conceptualized XenoFiber, we have been getting insider experience in the waste and recycling industry, focusing on developing a better process and blend of plastics that will allow for a 100% recycled filament.

With funding to make rolls of XenoFiber, we can help those on the front lines of the COVID 19 pandemic while also preventing further environmental damage.”

Source : Kickstarter

