Easily record iPhone calls using the Magmo Pro

Apple iOS users looking for an easy way to record iPhone calls might be interested in a new device which not only supports Apple MagSafe but features noise cancelling MEMS microphones to specifically obtain optimal sound quality for recording phone calls directly from your iPhone. Featuring a 500mAh battery the Magmo Pro can be used to record even the longest calls.

Early bird discounts are now available for the unique project from roughly $109 or £86 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet Magmo Pro, the new and improved call recorder compatible with MagSafe. Building off from the success of our first Magmo campaign, we have taken our commitment and innovation for Magmo Pro to the next level. With our backers’ feedback, we have been working to develop new features, a sleeker design, and new color options that are all aimed at improving the user experience. Magmo Pro’s noise cancelling MEMS microphones are strategically located and precisely tuned to provide optimal sound quality for recording phone calls. “

Record iPhone calls

“Magmo Pro offers new features like auto-recording, an app, and extended battery life. It’s designed to improve iPhone users’ experiences and seamlessly integrate with iPhones through MagSafe. Auto-Recording, First and most amazing feature of Magmo Pro. This function automatically starts recording incoming and outgoing phone calls without the need to manually activate the feature by manipulating the button each time.”

If the Magmo Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Magmo Pro iPhone call recorder project evaluate the promotional video below.

“The accompanying app enables immediate access to recordings, and there’s an auto-recording feature for both incoming and outgoing calls. With extended battery time, users can record for longer periods. Magmo Pro aims to elevate call recording with advanced features, making it ideal for professionals, such as journalists, attorneys, and anyone who wants to record their phone calls with ease and convenience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the iPhone call recorder, jump over to the official Magmo Pro crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



