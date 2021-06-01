Geeky Gadgets

Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone gets official

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme X7 Max 5G and the handset comes with a 6.43 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Dimensity 1200 5G processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 128GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is 64 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, the device also come with a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 50W fast charging it also comes wit Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0. The handset will retail for INR 26,999 which is about $372 at the current exchange rate.

