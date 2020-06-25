Realme X3 SuperZoom launched in India

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was made official last month and now the handset is launching in India, it will go on sale on the 30th of June.

The handset will retail for INR 27,999 which is about $370 at the current exchange rate and it comes with a 6.57 inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution.

The device features a Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM, it also comes with 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes with a 32 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel on the front for Selfies. On the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, two 8 megapixel cameras and a 2 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

