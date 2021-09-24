Realme V11s 5G smartphone gets official

Realme has launched a new Android Smartphone, the Realme V11s 5G, the handset is launch in China and it gets a number of upgrades over the previous handset.

The Realme V11s 5G comes with a Dimensity 810 mobile processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a range of cameras for photos and videos.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and also for making video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a dual camera setup which includes a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The new Realme V11s 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of two different colors, Black and Violet and pricing starts at CNY 1,399 which is about $215 at the currentn exchange rate. The handset is now available to buy in China, it is not clear as yet on whether Realme will be offering the handset in more countries.

