Realme Pad Mini tablet gets official

Realme has launched a new Android tablet, the Realme Pad Mini, and the device is designed to be a budget-friendly tablet that starts at $200.

The new Realme Pad Mini is equipped with an 8.7-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels.

The tablet is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage, the new Pad Mini also features a microSD card slot for expansion, the tablet also comes with a 6400 mAh battery. The battery features 18W fast charging and it also comes with reverse charging.

The tablet features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back, on the front is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens that is designed for video calls and or taking selfies. On the rear of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for photos and videos.

The new Realme Pad Mini tablet will be available in a choice of two different colors, Gray or Blue and it will retail for the equivalent of $195 for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB model, the 4GB and 64GB model will retail for around $235.

