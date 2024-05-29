Realme Narzo N65 Smartphone Unveiled

The Realme Narzo N65 has made its debut, offering a compelling blend of features and affordability. Designed for those who seek a balanced smartphone experience, the Narzo N65 stands out with its robust build, versatile display, and powerful internals.

Dimensions and Build

The Narzo N65 measures 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.9 mm, providing a comfortable grip and sleek profile. Weighing in at 190 grams, it strikes a good balance between sturdiness and portability. The device supports a hybrid dual SIM setup, allowing you to stay connected on two networks simultaneously. Additionally, it boasts IP54 certification, ensuring resistance against dust and splashes.

Display Features

The 6.67-inch IPS LCD display on the Narzo N65 is a visual treat. With a 120Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy smooth scrolling and fluid animations. The screen offers a brightness of up to 625 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), making it easily readable even under direct sunlight. The 720 x 1604 pixel resolution, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, provides a decent viewing experience, perfect for media consumption and gaming.

Performance and Platform

Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process, the Narzo N65 ensures efficient performance. The octa-core CPU clocked at 2.4 GHz, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, delivers a smooth and responsive user experience. Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, the software experience is both modern and user-friendly.

Memory and Storage Options

You will be pleased to know that the Narzo N65 comes with flexible memory configurations. You can choose between 128GB of internal storage with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. If you are wondering how to expand your storage, the device supports microSDXC cards using a shared SIM slot.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Narzo N65 features a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, providing excellent clarity and detail. The camera is equipped with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), ensuring quick and accurate focusing. Additional camera features include LED flash, HDR, and panorama mode. The device can record 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, the 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture offers good performance for video calls and selfies, also supporting 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Audio and Connectivity

The Narzo N65 is equipped with a loudspeaker and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to traditional audio preferences. Connectivity options are comprehensive, with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple positioning systems including GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, and BDS. However, it does not support NFC. For wired connections, it uses a USB Type-C 2.0 port.

Sensors and Battery Life

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures secure and quick access to your device. Other sensors include an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass. The Narzo N65 houses a substantial 5000 mAh non-removable battery, promising long hours of usage. Charging is supported at 15W, which should provide a reasonably quick top-up.

Color Variants and Pricing

Available in Amber Gold and Deep Green, the Narzo N65 offers aesthetic choices to suit your style. With a price tag of around 130 EUR, it delivers impressive value for its feature set.

In summary, the Realme Narzo N65 is a well-rounded smartphone that caters to a wide audience. Whether you are a casual user or someone who demands more from their device, the Narzo N65 is poised to meet your needs without breaking the bank.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals