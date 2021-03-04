Realme GT smartphone gets official

The new Realme GT smartphone is now official, the handset comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

There are two storage options, 128GB or 256GB and the handset features a range of high end cameras, up front there is a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 64W fast charging, pricing will start at CNY 2,799 which is about $430. The device will come in a choice of colors including Galactic Silver, Deep Sea Blue, and Dawn Yellow.

Source GSM Arena

