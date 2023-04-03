Realme GT Neo 5 SE gets official

Realme has launched a new smartphone in China, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, and the device is equipped with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that features a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile processor and the device has a range of RAM and storage options to choose from.

These include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE features a 5500 mAh battery and the handset comes with 100W wired fast charging. The device has a range of high-end cameras with three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens for photos and videos, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel microscope camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone will come with Android 13 and Realme UI 4.0 and it will come in two colors, black and blue and will retail for CNY 2,099 which is about $305.

Source GSM Arena





