Realme 10T smartphone gets official

Realme has launched a new smartphone, the Realme 10T and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and the handset comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, plus the device has a range of cameras, with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset will come with Android 12 and also with Realme UI 3, and it will be available in a range of colors which include Dash Blue and Electric Black, pricing for the handset will start at THB 6,999 which is about $203.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals