Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India

The new Realme GT Neo 3T launched a while back and now the handset has gone on sale in India through Flipkart and other retailers.

The handset comes with a 6.62-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile processor and it comes with three RAMand storage options.

The first option is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the second option is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the third is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back. The front camera is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls and the three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Pricing for the new Realme GT Neo 3T starts at INR29,999 which is about $370 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB model costs INR 31,999 which is about $395 and the top model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for INR 33,999 which is about $420.

Source GSM Arena



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals