Realme GT NEO 3 Naruto Edition unveiled

Realme has announced the launch of a new version of its GT NEO 3 smartphone, the Realme GT NEO 3 Naruto Edition.

The GT NEO 3 Naruto Edition is now available in China for 2799 RMB which is about €395 at the current exchange rate.

The smartphone’s rear design is inspired by Naruto’s outfit in the Naruto: Shippuden series, with orange as the primary colour, paired with matte black and metallic grey. In particular, the smartphone’s metallic back accents feature unique micro 3D patterns that produce a 3D effect giving the design depth, resembling Naruto’s classic headband – the back section also features the realme and Naruto series logos. realme demonstrates its attention to detail by adding fine markings to the glossy stripes with a highly complex high-precision procedure adapted from Naruto’s facial pattern along with Naruto’s family badge.

Another noteworthy feature is the charging animation with the 150W Ultra Dart charging kit. Not only customising the user interface, but the screen also performs protagonist using “Rasengan” and the five basic elements when the 4500 mAh battery is being charged. Other details include a themed user interface, Naruto’s scroll-inspired packaging, a pin in the shape of the Hidden Leaf village logo, customised phone cases, HD wallpapers, and a 33W Fast Charging 10,000mAh realme power bank 3 Pro.

Realme has said that the GT NEO 3 Series will be launching in Europe very soon, as soon as w have more details on the launch date, we will let you know.

Source: Realme

