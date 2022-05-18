Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G unveiled

Realme has launched two new smartphones today, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G, the hands have similar specifications.

First up is the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone, this handset comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that has FHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also 128GB of storage.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a range of cameras, on the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There are no details on the front-facing Selfie camera as yet.

The Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, it has a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the rear. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes in a choice of blue and black colors and costs INR 21,999, the Narzi 50 5G comes with a choice of blue and black colors and will retail for INR 15,999.

Source GSM Arena

