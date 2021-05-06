Realme GT 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Realme GT 5G smartphone launched recently, the handset comes with 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the handset and its features.

The device also comes with a a 16 megapixel selfie camera, on the back there is a a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The Realme GT 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of colors including, Galactic Silver, Deep Sea Blue, and Dawn Yellow. The handset is not available in the UK or Europe as yet.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

