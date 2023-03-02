Realme C55 to feature Dynamic Island style notch

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a notch that Apple called the Dynamic Island, the new Realme C55 will have something similar.

The photo above shows the front of the new Realme C55 smartphone, and as we can see there is a notch on the front that looks very similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island.

The new Realme C55 smartphone was recently listed on the company’s website in Indonesia, the handset will be made official next week on the 7th of March.

The listing has also revealed some of the specifications for the handset, these will include a 6.72-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there will be an 8-megapixel camera situated in the ‘Mini Capsule’ this is what the front notch will apparently be called. On the back of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera.

The handset will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 33W fast charging, we will have full details on the handset when it lands next week.

Source GSM Arena





