Realme C20 Android smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the new Realme C20, the handset features a 6.5 inch LCD display that has a HD+ resolution.

The device is equipped with a Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of includes storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and Android 10.

On the front of the Realme C20 smartphone there is a 5 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the rear there is a single 8 megapixel camera.

The Realme C20 has launched in Vietnam and it retails for VND 2,490,001 which is about $105 at the current exchange rate, the handset comes in a choice of Blue or Black colors.

Source GSM Arena

