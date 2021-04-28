Realme 8 5G smartphone now available in India

The new Realme 8 5G smartphone was made official last week and now the handset has gone on sale in India.

The handset retails for INR 14,999 which is about $200 at the current exchange rate and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM. There is also a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display which has a Full HD+ resolution

There is also 128GB of built in storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage, plus a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Realme 8 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and an 18W fast charger and it features Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0.

Source GSM Arena

