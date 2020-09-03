Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 smartphone get official

Realme has added to new smartphones to its range with the launch of the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7, both handsets have slightly different specifications.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and the handset also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor.

The handset has a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, this handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB or 128GB.

The device comes with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The Realme 7 will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $205 and the Realme 7 Pro INR 16,999 which is about $230.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals