Realme 7 and 7 Pro smartphones launched in Europe

The Realme 7 and 7 Pro smartphones were made official last month and now both handsets are launching in Europe.

Pricing for the handsets will start at £179 fir the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro starts at £279, this is for the entry level version of each device.

As a reminder the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution , processing is provided by a Snapdragon 720 processor.

The handset comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion. There is also a a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, this handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB or 128GB.

The device comes with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

