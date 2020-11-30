Realme 7 5G launched in Asia

The Realme 7 5G was made official earlier this month and now it is launching in Asian markets, the handset will go on sale in Thailand.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The Realme 7 5G also comes with a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage.

The handset has a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, there is also a n16 megapixel Selfie camera and four rear cameras. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera, and one 12 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

Source Playfuldroid

